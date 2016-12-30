EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Release according to article 93 BörseG with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution

Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the month December 2016 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 376,745,499 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2,422,585,625. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 30.12.2016.

additional (optional) statements: Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 December 2016 the total number of voting rights has remained 376,745,499. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 2,422,585,625 following the company’s dividend distributions of 29 December 2016.

