Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Personensuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Wieser (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Person performing managerial responsibilities Position: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

Name: AMAG Austria Metall AG LEI: 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: Aktie AMAG Austria Metall AG

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3 Type of transaction: purchase Date: 2016-12-23 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 33,29 | 350 | _____________________________________________ | 33,29 | 98 | _____________________________________________ | 33,30 | 52 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 500 Total price traded: 16645,26 Avg. price traded: 33,29

Place: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO Explanation:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61 A-5282 Ranshofen phone: +43 7722 801 0 FAX: +43 7722 809 498 mail: investorrelations@amag.at WWW: www.amag.at sector: Metal Goods & Engineering ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

indexes: WBI, ATX Prime, VÖNIX, ATX BI, ATX GP

stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12432/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor contact:
Felix Demmelhuber
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203
Email: investorrelations@amag.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Met...

  • AMAG Austria Metall AG

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Lamprechtshausnerstraße 61
    5282 Ranshofen
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Investor contact:
    Felix Demmelhuber
    Head of Investor Relations
    AMAG Austria Metall AG
    Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
    5282 Ranshofen, Austria
    Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203
    Email: investorrelations@amag.at

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euro adhoc


    Channel:

    Finanzen