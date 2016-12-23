EANS-News: Lenzing AG /

Lenzing - The Lenzing Group has reduced its equity stake in EQUI-Fibres Beteiligungs-gesellschaft mbH, Kelheim from 45 to 20 percent. EQUI-Fibres is the sole parent company of Kelheim Fibres GmbH, which manufactures viscose fibers at its plant in Kelheim, Germany. EQUI-Fibres reported total revenue of EUR 162 mn in 2015.

This transaction represents the next logical step in the Lenzing Group's implementation of its sCore TEN strategy. The buyer is a company represented by its Managing Directors Peter Untersperger and Gerald Schmidsberger. Untersperger is very familiar with both EQUI-Fibres and the fiber industry.

On the basis of this transaction, the financial result of the Lenzing Group for the current financial year is expected to increase by about EUR 10-15 mn. The payment of the stipulated purchase price is to take place starting in 2017.

