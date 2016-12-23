EANS-Adhoc: immigon portfolioabbau ag / Result of the acceptance of the purchase offer for the hybrid capital notes issued by Investkredit Funding Ltd. (ISIN DE 009576108) (23 December 2016)

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

other/Company Information 23.12.2016

immigon portfolioabbau ag (formerly Österreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft), Peregringasse 2, 1090 Vienna, Republic of Austria, FN 116476p ("immigon") announced on 1 December 2016 the start of a purchase tender for the outstanding pieces of the hybrid capital notes issued by Investkredit Funding Ltd. (ISIN DE 0009576108) (the "Hybrid Capital Notes") which was published on 1 December 2016. The holders of the Hybrid Capital Notes were invited to offer Hybrid Capital Notes to immigon for purchase for cash at a price of 75 per cent. of the nominal value of the Hybrid Capital Notes. On 22 December 2016, 17:00 CET, the offer period expired.

Following an evaluation of the offers received, the management board (Vorstand) of immigon resolved on 23 December 2016 to accept the received offers for a total nominal value of EUR 1.955.000. The Settlement Date in respect of the Hybrid Capital Notes accepted for purchase was set to be on 29 December 2016.

Furthermore, the already existing purchase offer of two investors (affiliated with each other), as disclosed in the ad-hoc release dated 1 December 2016, was accepted and a nominal value of a total of EUR 12.618 million was purchased.

As a result of the above, the outstanding nominal value of the present Hybrid Capital Notes is reduced to EUR 10.496.000.

Mandatory information pursuant to the Disclosure and Notification Regulation (Veröffentlichungs- und Meldeverordnung - VMV)

The following issues of participation capital (Partizipationskapital) of immigon are admitted to trading on a regulated market in a Member State of the European Economic Area:

ISIN: XS0359924643 EUR 500,000,000 Perpetual Non Cumulative Participation Capital Certificates (issued by Banque de Luxembourg as trustee)

The five exchange-listed bonds issued by immigon with the highest nominal volume outstanding are:

ISIN: AT000B056544, AT000B053442, AT000B115902, AT000B060462, AT000B059456

Securities issued by immigon are admitted to trading on the following stock exchanges:

Geregelter Freiverkehr of the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange Open market (Freiverkehr) of Berlin Stock Exchange Open market (Freiverkehr) of Stuttgart Stock Exchange Open Market (Freiverkehr) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

issuer: immigon portfolioabbau ag Peregringasse 2 A-1090 Wien phone: +43 (0)1 313 40-0 mail: info @ immigon.com WWW: www.immigon.com sector: Banking

ISIN: AT000B056544, AT000B053442, XS0275528627, AT000B060462,

AT000B115902 indexes:

stockmarkets: free trade: Berlin, Stuttgart, regulated dealing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Regulated free trade: Wien language: English

