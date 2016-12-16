EANS-Tip Announcement: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Half Yearly Report

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half Yearly Report German: Publication Date : 16.12.2016 Publication Location: http://company.wolford.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Wolford_HJ_Bericht_2016_17.pdf English: Publication Date : 16.12.2016 Publication Location: http://company.wolford.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Wolford_HY_Report_2016_17.pdf

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Wolfordstrasse 1 A-6900 Bregenz phone: +43 (0) 5574 690-1268 FAX: +43 (0) 5574 690-1219 mail: investor @ wolford.com WWW: company.wolford.com sector: Textiles & Clothing ISIN: AT0000834007 indexes: ATX Prime, ATX GP

stockmarkets: free trade: Frankfurt, regulated dealing: Wien, ADR: New York language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom