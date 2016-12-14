ZIM Announces the Opening of Container Artist Residency Exhibitions; ZIM and the Artists Will Donate Profits for Charity

Haifa, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Opening in Hong Kong and Bat Yam:

Container Artist Residency 01 Exhibitions

Container Artist Residency 01 is pleased to announce a series of exhibitions featuring the artists from the inaugural edition of the residency. Container Artist Residency 01 took artists onboard ZIM's container ships, inviting them to produce artwork while traveling along existing cargo routes. Founded by artist Maayan Strauss, Container Artist Residency was conceived as a distributed artwork in the form of an institutional and operational residency. The first edition of the project was realized in partnership with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

The works by the residents explore subjects including technology's effects on geopolitics, the linguistics and semiotics of maritime shipping, the role of the artist as a laborer, individual and collective memory, surveillance, among other themes.

During the traveling exhibition, artworks donated by the artists-in-residence will be offered for auction, with profits benefiting a local community charity chosen by ZIM together with the artists, as part of ZIM's social vision of giving back to communities in need.

Mari Bastashevski, Tyler Coburn, Revital Cohen & Tuur Van Balen, Erin Diebboll, Ferenc Gróf, Christopher Page, and Samson Young will be included in Creative Operational Solutions at Para Site, Hong Kong, from December 10, 2016 - February 26, 2017, alongside artists who conceived/created related themes of international trade and economic relations within the region. The works from the residency artists will travel to MoBY (Museums of Bat Yam), Israel for a second exhibition in March 2017. The exhibitions are curated by Prem Krishnamurthy.

After launching with an open call in October 2015, the artists-in-residence were selected by the residency's curator, Prem Krishnamurthy, together with a jury consisting of curators Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy, Niels Van Tomme, and Xiaoyu Weng. Artists were invited to travel on board a cargo vessel on a route of their choice, and provided with an onboard studio space, accommodation in a ship's cabin, an honorarium, a return travel allowance and a production budget.

About ZIM: Since 1945, ZIM provides creative operational and logistical solutions to customers. Over the years ZIM has grown to become a leading force in the shipping industry, by pioneering innovative technologies and expanding its vast geographical network while maintaining its tradition of excellence.

