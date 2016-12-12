DLL Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Eindhoven, The Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - \DLL, a global provider of asset-based financial solutions, announced today the appointments of three new Executive Board members. The new appointees join Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bill Stephenson and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Carlo van Kemenade to form the Executive Board of DLL. All new appointments are effective January 1, 2017.

"It has been a pivotal year for DLL as we continue to grow and sharpen our focus on our core vendor finance business," stated Bill Stephenson, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board at DLL. "As we head into 2017 with a highly qualified and committed leadership team, a clear vision and strategy for growth, and the full support of our parent, Rabobank, I am more confident than ever about the future of our organization."

The current board position of Chief Finance & Risk Officer (CFRO) is being split into two distinct roles - Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Effective January 1, 2017, former CFRO Frans Overdijk will return to DLL parent, Rabobank.

Marc Dierckx will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dierckx joined DLL in 2004 and has held several leadership roles within the commercial organization, including President of the Office Technology Global Business Unit. He most recently served as Deputy CFO and was responsible for spearheading DLL's sale of its vehicle leasing business, Athlon, to Daimler Financial Services earlier this year.

Ab Gillhaus has been named Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Gillhaus will join DLL from Rabobank where he held a number of positions in the commercial and risk domains, including his most recent role as Chief Credit Officer. This will be Gillhaus' second tour at DLL, having previously led the organization's European Vendor Finance division from 2000 to 2003.

Tom Meredith has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). A 35-year veteran of the leasing industry, Meredith joined DLL in 2010 as president of the Global Food and Agriculture Business Unit. Under his leadership, the Business Unit has achieved year-over-year portfolio and profitability growth, expanded its footprint in Europe and entered the Asian market.

"I have had the honor of working with this talented group of leaders in varying capacities over the past decade," said Stephenson. "As I think about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of us, I have the utmost confidence that this team has the expertise required to preserve the unique culture that distinguishes DLL from our competition and lead the organization on a continued path of growth and success for many years to come."

