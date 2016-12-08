JTI Certified Number One Top Employer in Asia Pacific

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Outstanding Employee Offerings Acknowledged in Six Countries

JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has once again been officially certified as number one Top Employer in Asia Pacific. This recognition was confirmed during an awards ceremony held in Singapore today. Seven offices and factories were certified in six countries:

Malaysia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

"We are delighted to be part of the exclusive and globally renowned community of Top Employers," says Mike Griffiths, JTI's Human Resources Vice President for Asia Pacific. "This award is a testament to JTI's long-term talent strategy, where current and future employees are central to the Company's success. Being number one in the region for the second consecutive year proves just how hard we strive to achieve this. The Top Employer certification gives us useful insights into our human resources practices and this year's most significant improvements have been in the areas of learning, development and employee onboarding practices," he concludes.

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.

"Our extensive research concluded that JTI forms part of a select group of employers that advance employee conditions worldwide. Their people are well taken care of," says Dennis Utter, Global Business Director for the Top Employers Institute.

JTI employs nearly 5 300 people in the certified entities and has hired more than 700 new employees in 2016. It was one of the few companies to be awarded as a Global Top Employer in 2016.

About JTI

JTI, a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies, is a leading international tobacco manufacturer. It markets global brands such as Winston, Camel, Mevius and LD. JTI is a global player in the e-cigarette market with E-Lites and Logic, and has been present in the heated tobacco sector with Ploom since 2011. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and with operations in more than 120 countries, JTI employs around 26,000 employees worldwide. Its core revenue in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, was USD 10.3 billion. For more information, visit http://www.jti.com.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. Optimal employee conditions ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally. This in turn enables companies to grow and to develop, always. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company, previously known as the CRF Institute, has recognized Top Employers around the world since 1991.

