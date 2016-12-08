First Cancer Patients in the World Treated with the Smart, New Accuray Radixact(TM) System

Sunnyvale, California (ots/PRNewswire) - European and U.S. Hospitals Advance Adaptive Cancer Care with Image-Guided Radiation Therapy System

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that leading hospitals in Europe and the United States are now treating patients with the new Radixact(TM) Treatment Delivery System, fully integrated with the new Accuray Precision(TM) Treatment Planning System and iDMS(TM) Data Management System. The first patient treatment in the world was administered at the University Hospital Brussels (UZ Brussel) in Belgium and in the United States at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, part of the Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network.

The Radixact System in Europe

The University Hospital Brussels (UZ Brussel) continues its legacy of innovation with the installation of the Radixact System, software, and treatment of the first patient worldwide. The smart new radiation therapy system represents the next generation in TomoTherapy® treatment delivery, significantly increasing treatment speed and ease of use. It enables clinicians to treat a wide range of cancer cases, from routine to complex, with precision and increased efficiency.

"We are proud and excited to be the first hospital in the world to offer the new Radixact treatment option to our patients here in Brussels. This advanced technology represents another step forward toward optimal cancer care and improved quality of life for patients," said Prof. Mark De Ridder, Head of the Radiation Oncology Department, University Hospital Brussels (UZ Brussel, Vrije Universiteit Brussel). "The first patient who underwent a Radixact procedure received radiation to treat a metastatic mass in the neck. We are now actively treating patients across a broad range of cases and all treatments have gone smoothly. The precision software is straightforward, the image quality on the system is improved and dose delivery is efficient."

Additionally, patients in France will have access to the Radixact System with its recent installation at the IUCT Oncopole - Institut Universitaire du Cancer de Toulouse in Toulouse, France. The hospital's clinical experts use the most current advances in cancer treatments to develop personalized programs which improve the quality of care they provide to patients.

The Radixact System in the United States

Multiple sites in the United States are now equipped with the Radixact System. Miami Cancer Institute, a part of Baptist Health South Florida, and Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network are the first to install the system.

Froedtert Hospital treated the first patient in the United States and is the only cancer program in the Midwest currently offering treatment with the advanced Radixact platform. Froedtert and MCW physicians selected this system because it expands cancer treatment capabilities to improve patients' outcomes and quality of life.

"For more than a decade, the Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network has been at the forefront of the evolution of image-guided and adaptive radiation therapy with the goal of providing more personalized treatments," said Christopher Schultz, MD, FACR, Medical College of Wisconsin Professor and Chairman of the Department of Radiation Oncology with the Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network. "The new Radixact(TM) platform tightly integrates the treatment planning function with the delivery of image-guided, highly conformal treatments and importantly, provides the tools to perform plan adaption when necessary."

The Radixact System was also chosen as the newest approach in advanced radiation therapy treatment for the new state-of-the-art $430 million facility at Miami Cancer Institute. "Being the first in the Southeast to offer this sophisticated technology helps to further expand the comprehensive radiation treatments available to Miami Cancer Institute's patient population, giving our unique and integrated department the opportunity to deliver therapies best suited to treat a wide variety of cancers," said Minesh P. Mehta, M.D., Deputy Director and Chief of Radiation Oncology at Miami Cancer Institute.

The Radixact® System leverages the TomoTherapy® System's efficient, daily low-dose fan beam MVCT image guidance and unique ring gantry architecture to deliver precise radiation treatments for more patients, every day.

The functionality effectively informs the radiation therapy team's clinical decision-making throughout the course of each patient's treatment, permitting precise and efficient treatment for a wide range of cancer cases during initial treatment and re-treatment.

Adaptive therapy is more automated and efficient, enabling clinicians to routinely incorporate adjustments to the treatment planning and delivery process.

Smart new tools can be used to monitor set-up technique each day, thereby enabling highly consistent delivery, fraction by fraction, patient by patient.

The system is so precise that, should the cancer re-occur, the patient can be re-treated on the Radixact System.

"We are excited about the early momentum in the adoption of this new radiation therapy platform. Our customers have already treated patients with the Radixact System, demonstrating their confidence in its value as a mainstream treatment option," said Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer of Accuray. "These early adopters are leading the way for other hospitals and clinics seeking an innovative and effective technology to help them provide best-in-class radiation treatments for their cancer patients now and into the future."

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative tumor treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit http://www.accuray.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, market acceptance of our new technologies, patient outcomes and Accuray's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including but not limited to the risks detailed from time to time under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's report on Form 10-K, filed on August 24, 2016, the company's report on Form 10-Q, filed on November 1, 2016, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Accuray at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

