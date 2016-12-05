EANS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group: Termination and redemption of supplementary capital bonds

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital measures 05.12.2016

On 5 December 2016, VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (formerly WIENER STÄDTISCHE Allgemeine Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft) decided to terminate the following two supplementary capital bonds with effect from 12 January 2017 and to redeem the bonds at their redemption amount which equals 100% of the principal amount of the bonds plus the interest accrued until the date of redemption.

1. Supplementary Capital Bonds 2005-2022 of WIENER STÄDTISCHE Allgemeine Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: AT0000342696); and 2. Floating Supplementary Capital Bonds 2005 of WIENER STÄDTISCHE Allgemeine Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: AT0000342704).

Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belvedere 1, 1010 Vienna, Austria is the paying agent.

The following securities of VIG are admitted for trading on a regulated market:

Issue title ISIN Trading segment

Aktie AT0000908504 Vienna and Prague Stock Exchange, Official Market VIG nachrang. Anl. 15 AT0000A1D5E1 Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market

VIG nachrang. Schuldv.13-43 AT0000A12GN0 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market Wr.Staedt. Hybridkap-Anl. 08 AT0000A09SA8 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second

Regulated Market Wr.Staedt.Vers. EK-Anl. 05-22 AT0000342696 Vienna Stock Exchange,

Official Market Wr.Staedt.Vers. var EK-Anl. 05 AT0000342704 Vienna Stock Exchange, Official Market

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Schottenring 30 A-1010 Wien phone: +43(0)50 390-21919 FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-23303 mail: investor.relations @ vig.com WWW: www.vig.com sector: Insurance ISIN: AT0000908504 indexes: WBI, ATX Prime, ATX

stockmarkets: official market: Wien, stock market: Prague Stock Exchange language: English

