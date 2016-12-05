EANS-DD: Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: Hanno Ulmer (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Person performing managerial responsibilities

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

Name: Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg AG LEI: 5299003ATVTQVPTW4735

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg AG

Kapitalmarktfloater 2016-2024/19 ISIN: AT0000A1PHU9 Type of transaction: purchase Date: 2016-12-02 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 100 | 200.000 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 200.000 Total price traded: 200.000 Avg. price traded: 100 Place: außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes (Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg AG) Explanation:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

