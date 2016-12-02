EANS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE / Agreement concluded with Raiffeisen/Uniqa on purchase of all shares of Raiffeisen evolution project development GmbH (with document)
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers 02.12.2016
Status change regarding disclosure from 16 September 2016
Vienna, 2 December 2016 The Management Board of STRABAG SE reports that the assignment contract related to the acquisition of all shares of Raiffeisen evolution project development GmbH was concluded today. The transaction will take effect immediately following approval by the competition authorities in Austria and Hungary.
A purchase price totalling EUR 56 million was agreed. The contract also foresees the repayment of shareholder loans in the amount of EUR 42 million.
