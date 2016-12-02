EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x (Legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Legal person, company or institution closely associated Relationship:

To a person performing managerial responsibilities

Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement:

Name: Franz Semmernegg Position: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

Name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG LEI: 529900PD3SI453KAW989

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: Aktie der Kapsch TrafficCom

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 Type of transaction: purchase Date: 2016-12-01 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 39,683 | 1304 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 1304 Total price traded: 51746,63 Avg. price traded: 39,683

Place: außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes Explanation:

