EANS-News: RHI AG / Employee stock ownership scheme 4 plus 1 (share buyback)

Disclosure in accordance with § 65 para. 1 (4) of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with §§ 4 and 5 of the Disclosure Regulation 2002

With a resolution of the 37th Annual General Meeting of RHI AG on May 4, 2016, the The Management Board was authorized in accordance with § 65 para. 1 (4) as well as para. 1a and para. 1b AktG to acquire, during a period of validity of 30 months starting on May 4, 2016, up to 12,000 no-par bearer shares of the Company by purchasing such shares both on an exchange and by off-market transactions, in each case at the stock exchange price of the day this authorization is exercised. The acquisition cannot be effected for the purpose of trading in treasury shares. The authorization may be exercised in full or in part or even in several tranches by the Company, by a subsidiary (§ 228 para. 3 UGB) or for the account of the Company by third parties.

On December 1, 2016, the Management Board adopted the decision to buy back treasury shares up to a maximum amount of 12,000 (twelve thousand) shares via the stock exchange, corresponding to the monthly extent of the purchases by employees and executives of the company as well as members of the management, executives and employees of subsidiaries of the company, and to make them available ("to sell") to the above-mentioned group of persons within the "employee stock ownership scheme 4+1" as "bonus shares". The company gives the above-mentioned group of persons one "bonus share" for every 4 (four) shares of the company they have purchased as part of the "employee stock ownership scheme 4 + 1".

By means of this disclosure, the resolution of the Management Board is published and the intended free of charge transfer ("sale") of treasury shares to the employees and executives of the company and the members of the management, executives and employees of subsidiaries is announced.

The resolution adopted on May 4, 2016 regarding the authorization by the Annual General Meeting was published in the Official Gazette (Amtsblatt zur Wiener Zeitung) on May 6, 2016.

The share buyback program begins on December 1, 2016 and will end at the latest with the expiry of the day on November 4, 2018.

The share buyback program refers to non-par bearer shares of the company.

The intended volume of the buyback of shares amounts to a maximum of 12,000 (twelve thousand) shares, which corresponds to a maximum of 0.03% (zero point zero three percent) of the share capital of the company.

The consideration to be paid per share shall be no higher and no lower than the share price on the stock exchange on the day of exercising the authorization.

The type of buyback is an acquisition of shares via the stock exchange for the purpose of issuing the shares to employees and executives of the company as well as members of the management, executives and employees of subsidiaries within the "employee stock option scheme 4+1".

The share buyback program will have no effect on the listing of the shares of the company.

The company intends, in accordance with § 5 para. 4 of the Disclosure Regulation 2002 (VeröffentlichungsV 2002), to fulfill the disclosure obligations in accordance with §§ 6 and 7 of the Disclosure Regulation 2002 by publishing the information on the website of the company in the Internet (www.rhi-ag.com).

Vienna, December 2016

The Management Board

