Dr. Josef Ackermann, Chairman of the Bank of Cyprus Group, Congratulates Wilbur Ross on Nomination

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Commenting on the nomination of the Bank of Cyprus Group's Vice-Chairman Wilbur Ross to the position of United States Secretary of Commerce in President-elect Trump's cabinet, Dr. Josef Ackermann, Chairman of the Bank of Cyprus Group, said:

"We congratulate Wilbur Ross on his nomination to the post of United States Secretary of Commerce. Having worked closely with Wilbur on the Board of the Bank of Cyprus Group over the past couple of years and seen, first hand, his tremendous contribution to the successful turnaround of the Group, I am confident that President-elect Trump has made an excellent choice."

