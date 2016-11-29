EANS-Adhoc: Dividend policy of Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution 29.11.2016

Kapsch TrafficCom will continue with its practice to distribute a dividend of at least one third of the profit for the period. If this value corresponds to a dividend per share of less than EUR 1.00, the company will consider a higher distribution rate, so that an Annual Base Dividend of EUR 1.00 can be assumed.

Depending on the economic development, the market environment and the capital needs for upcoming projects, the dividend payment can be higher or lower than the Annual Base Dividend. However, within a reference period of three years, the company aims at paying out an average annual dividend which at least corresponds to the Annual Base Dividend (EUR 1.00).

Herewith, Kapsch TrafficCom follows a sustainable dividend policy which provides the company with sufficient flexibility to respond to market developments.

end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 A-1120 Wien phone: +43 1 50811 1122 FAX: +43 1 50811 99 1122 mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com sector: Technology ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9, AT0000A0KQ52 indexes: Prime Market stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press contact:

Dr. Ingrid Lawicka

Unternehmenssprecherin

Kapsch AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich

Tel.: +43 50 811 1705

E-Mail: ingrid.lawicka @ kapsch.net



Investor contact:

Mag. Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich

Tel.: +43 50 811 1122

E-Mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net