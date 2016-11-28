EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG awarded by ASFINAG with the installation and the technical operation of the "GO Maut 2.0 - Mauttechnik"

Government Contracts 28.11.2016

Vienna, November 28, 2016 - Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN AT000KAPSCH9), listed at the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Prime Market segment, has been informed by the Austrian motorway operator ASFINAG (ASFINAG AUTOBAHNEN- UND SCHNELLSTRASSEN-FINANZIERUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT) about being awarded with the installation and the technical operation of the "GO Maut 2.0 - Mauttechnik" (country-wide tolling system for vehicles with more than 3.5 tons). The respective contract has been concluded and work commences immediately. The technical operation will begin upon acceptation of the new system and will be rendered for a term of ten years whereas the mandate can be extended five times for a one year period. The profitability of the new project will not be as high as of the current, still on-going project.

