EANS-Tip Announcement: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG (the German Securities Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Petro Welt Technologies AG published Interim report for the first three quarters 2016 at www.catoil.com/financialreports.aspx
The company Petro Welt Technologies AG is declaring its financial reporting publication plan below:
Report Type: Group-Interim Announcement Within The Second Half Of The Year
German: Publication Date : 25.11.2016
Publication Location: http://www.catoilag.com/financialreports.aspx
issuer: Petro Welt Technologies AG Kärntner Ring 11-13 A-1010 Wien phone: +43(0) 1 535 23 20 - 0 FAX: +43(0) 1 535 23 20 - 20 mail: ir@catoilag.com WWW: http://www.catoilag.com
sector: Oil & Gas - Upstream activities ISIN: AT0000A00Y78 indexes: SDAX, Classic All Share, Prime All Share stockmarkets: regulated dealing/prime standard: Frankfurt language: English
