EANS-Tip Announcement: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG (the German Securities Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Petro Welt Technologies AG published Interim report for the first three quarters 2016 at www.catoil.com/financialreports.aspx

The company Petro Welt Technologies AG is declaring its financial reporting publication plan below:

Report Type: Group-Interim Announcement Within The Second Half Of The Year

German: Publication Date : 25.11.2016

Publication Location: http://www.catoilag.com/financialreports.aspx

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Petro Welt Technologies AG Kärntner Ring 11-13 A-1010 Wien phone: +43(0) 1 535 23 20 - 0 FAX: +43(0) 1 535 23 20 - 20 mail: ir @ catoilag.com WWW: http://www.catoilag.com

sector: Oil & Gas - Upstream activities ISIN: AT0000A00Y78 indexes: SDAX, Classic All Share, Prime All Share stockmarkets: regulated dealing/prime standard: Frankfurt language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/EASY_61923/aom