The Dean Collection X Bacardí® Present No Commission: London

London announced as first European city to host immersive art and music event following sell-out shows in Miami and the Bronx

By the artists. For the artists. For the people. 100% of profits direct to artist.

Featured artists include: D Face, Conor Harrington, Hassan Hajjaj and Faile

Live music to be announced. Past performances from Alicia Keys, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, A-TRAK and Young Thug

The worlds of visual art and music will collide when The Dean Collection x BACARDÍ® bring their innovative, experiential platform No Commission to London from 8-10 December, 2016. Following sell out shows in Miami and the Bronx, the UK will play host to the iconic rum brand's first event in Europe featuring work from some of the world's most celebrated street and fine artists, live music acts, and DJ's.

No Commission is a contemporary art fair, curated by music producer Swizz Beatz and The Dean Collection, to forge a direct link between artists' practices and art patronage. The platform is designed specifically to support both new and established artists. All artists are given their exhibition space for free and 100% of the sale of each artwork goes directly to the artists. The injection of immersive music performances from event collaborator BACARDÍ, shakes up the traditional art fair, creating a unique, cultural experience for visitors.

"Our theme for No Commission: London is 'Juxtaposition' and celebrates the journey from street art to fine art. Visitors will experience art and music, street art and fine art, street culture and high culture, a bit of grit, a bit of glamour," explains Swizz Beatz, music producer and global chief creative of culture for family-owned Bacardi. "It's great to be in the UK. London in particular has a strong connection with graffiti and contemporary art. But it doesn't stop here. We want to take No Commission around the world!"

The "we" Swizz refers to is rum brand BACARDÍ, who has been a committed partner in bringing No Commission to life from the on-set. The brand has a deep heritage in art and music dating back to the early 1900's - from hosting prohibition parties in Cuba to commissioning artworks for their offices around the world.

Zara Mirza, Head of Creative Excellence at Bacardi added, "This isn't just about slapping a logo on an event. This is about creating a global movement and cultural experience that artists and fans genuinely want to be part of. We don't just bring the music and the cocktails. BACARDÍ provides the platform for artists and lifts the night-time experience, taking it to a whole other level."

The Dean Collection X BACARDÍ present No Commission: London 8-10 December, 2016 at The Arches in Southwark, London (Ewer Street entrance, SE1 0NR, off Union St.). Tickets are FREE but there is limited availability. Visit http://nocommission.BACARDI.com for more information. Visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

Full list of artists displaying at No Commission: London are:

Ricardo Cavolo Fanakapan Miss Van Sandra Chevrier Hassan Hajjaj Jaybo Monk DANK (Dan Kitchener) HANDIEDAN Oker D*Face Conor Harrington Felipe Pantone Ben Fine Paul Insect Lucy Sparrow Jamie Evans Kai and Sunny Matthew Stone FAILE Tomokazu Matsuyama Gary Stranger Jason Woodside

