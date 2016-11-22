Professor Richard H. McLaren to Deliver Second Part of Doping Investigation

Toronto, Ontario (ots/PRNewswire) - The media are invited to attend the release of the results of the second part of the Independent McLaren Investigation on doping in sport

(https://www.wada-ama.org/en/media/news/2016-05/wada-names-rich

ard-mclaren-to-sochi-investigation-team).

At the news conference, Richard McLaren will detail the findings of his extended mandate.

On 18 May, Professor McLaren was appointed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as the Independent Person to head an investigative team charged with determining the facts with respect to the allegations of manipulation of doping control samples and other allegations made by Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, the former Director of the WADA-accredited Moscow Laboratory. The investigation was launched to establish what actions must be taken in the best interest of clean sport and clean athletes.

The full report will be made available on WADA's website (https://www.wada-ama.org/en) on December 9.

WHAT: Release of McLaren Investigation Report Part II WHEN: Friday December 9, 2016 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. (GMT) - Technical Briefing Lock-up (The Exchange) 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. (GMT) - News Conference (The Gallery) WHERE: St-Pancras Renaissance Hotel Euston Road London, England NW1 2AR Tel: +44-20-7841-3540

Click here (http://www.marriott.com/hotels/maps/travel/lonpr-st-pancr as-renaissance-hotel-london/) for a map of the hotel.

TO PARTICIPATE BY AUDIO CONFERENCE CALL

To participate by audio conference call, please dial the number below and follow the instructions of the Conference operator:

Phone Numbers:

+1(888)465-5079 Audience Canada Toll Free - English +1(866)229-4144 Audience Canada Toll Free - French/English +1(514)437-0676 Audience Canada Toll - French/English +1(416)216-4169 Audience Canada Toll - English

Copy and paste the following URL into your web browser for a current list of available Audience local and international freephone telephone numbers:

https://www.conferenceplus.com/AlternateNumbers/alternatenumbers.aspx

?100813&t=A&o=UwZDlucGzGCYdE

Audience Passcode: 7572 092#

Once joining the call, the conference operator will place you in 'listen-only mode' for the duration of the press conference. At the end of the press conference, the operator will prompt those on line to register to ask questions to Professor McLaren. You will be asked to state your name and your media outlet, followed by your question.

ACCREDITATION

We would ask Media that wish to attend the news conference - either in person or by conference call - to provide the following details by email to catherine @ catherinedoyle.ca by Tuesday December 6, 2016:

Name

Organization

Email address

Contact Number

Whether you will attend in-person or via audio conference call

MEDIA CONTACT Catherine Doyle, Media Consultant to the McLaren Investigation Cell: +1-514-641-3266 Email: catherine @ catherinedoyle.ca

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/PR122510/aom