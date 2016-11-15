EANS-Tip Announcement: Flughafen Wien AG / Quarterly Report

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Flughafen Wien AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly Report German: Publication Date : 15.11.2016 Publication Location: http://www.viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations/publikationen_und_berichte/quartalsberichte English: Publication Date : 15.11.2016 Publication Location: http://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports/quarterly_reports

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Flughafen Wien AG Postfach 1 A-1300 Wien-Flughafen phone: +43 1 7007 - 22826 FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806

mail: investor-relations @ viennaairport.com WWW:

http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations

sector: Transport ISIN: AT00000VIE62 indexes: ATX Prime stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1439/aom