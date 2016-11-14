EANS-News: Consolidated earnings 1-9/2016 of C-QUADRAT Investment AG

9-month report

· Net profit for the period amounts to EUR 2.2 million · Total revenues of EUR 32.0 million · Assets under management reach annual high of approx. EUR 5.7 billion

In the third quarter of 2016, C-QUADRAT Investment AG (ISIN AT0000613005) realized total revenues of EUR 32.0 million and a net profit for the period of EUR 2.2 million. By comparison with the prior period, personnel expenses were reduced by 10.6% to EUR 7.2 million, while other administrative expenses and other operating expenses remained slightly lower than in the previous year, at EUR 6.5 million.

As of September 30, 2016, assets under management reached an annual high of approx. EUR 5.7 billion and were thus only slightly short of the historic all-time high.

"The third quarter was characterized by a clear consolidation of the revenue and earnings trend. The almost complete loss of performance-related management fees in the first six months of the year - which had reached a record level in 2015 - continues to have a significant negative impact on net income for the year, but the company's cost-cutting measures are beginning to pay off. At the same time, innovative products - e.g. the recently launched direct lending fund for Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises and the company's microfinance funds in the social impact investing segment - have generated considerable sales momentum. This has resulted in clear cash inflows. While the proceeds of these cash inflows are not yet reflected in the earnings for the past quarter, they will have a positive impact on C-QUADRAT's future revenue trend," says C-QUADRAT founder and management board member Alexander Schütz on the subject of the company's quarterly results.

With immediate effect, the interim report 1-9/2016 of C-QUADRAT Investment AG may be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of its website www.c-quadrat.at.

company: C-QUADRAT Investment AG Schottenfeldgasse 20 A-1070 Wien phone: +43 1 515 66-0 FAX: +43 1 515 66-159 mail: c-quadrat @ investmentfonds.at WWW: www.c-quadrat.com

sector: Financial & Business Services

ISIN: AT0000613005 indexes: Standard Market Auction

stockmarkets: official market: Frankfurt, Wien language: English

Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail: a.wimmer @ investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com