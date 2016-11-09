Air Canada to Launch Vancouver-Frankfurt and Vancouver-London Gatwick Flights for Summer 2017

Vancouver, British Columbia (ots/PRNewswire) - Strategic increase of international flights at YVR hub offers additional choice to Europe and beyond

Air Canada today announced it is further boosting international flights at its Vancouver hub next summer with daily seasonal flights from YVR to Frankfurt, and three times weekly seasonal flights from YVR to London Gatwick. Flights begin June 1, 2017 and June 8, 2017 respectively, and tickets are now available for purchase.

"Air Canada continues to strategically increase its European flights at YVR with seasonal daily flights to Frankfurt next summer and three times weekly flights to London Gatwick," said Benjamin Smith, Air Canada President, Passenger Airlines. "The addition of our flights to Frankfurt, one of Europe's most important hubs, offers customers a wide array of convenient choices and the ease of one-stop connections with our Star Alliance partner Lufthansa when travelling to southern, central and eastern Europe as well as Africa, the Middle East and beyond.

"We will be the only airline flying non-stop between YVR and the two largest airports in the London metropolitan region during the peak summer travel period with the addition of London Gatwick. By next summer, Air Canada will serve five European destinations non-stop from YVR including two significant hubs, Frankfurt and London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Dublin, and on a code-share basis with joint venture partner Lufthansa Munich, strengthening YVR as an important hub that connects our B.C., Western Canada and U.S. routes to our expanding international network," concluded Mr. Smith.

"What an amazing year it has been for Air Canada and YVR," said Craig Richmond, President & CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority. "I want to thank Air Canada for continuing to grow its international hub out of YVR and delivering a steady stream of excellent new services. Air Canada's new non-stop services to Frankfurt and Gatwick will further expand this award-winning airline's reach into key European markets and will provide incredible benefits for our passengers, partners and communities."

"Air Canada's new flights from YVR to Frankfurt and London Gatwick are great news for B.C.'s diverse tourism sector. Already this year we've seen year over year European visitors increase by nearly 18 per cent. These new flights will bring even more visitors while creating jobs and spin-off benefits in our hotels, tourism attractions and businesses," said the Honourable Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism & Skills Training in BC.

Vancouver-Frankfurt flights

Air Canada's Vancouver-Frankfurt flights will be operated with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, featuring a choice of three cabins configured with 20 International Business Class individual lie-flat suites, 21 Premium Economy seats and 210 Economy Class seats. Air Canada's Dreamliners also feature an enhanced seatback In-Flight Entertainment system which is available at every seat throughout the aircraft. All Air Canada flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access in Vancouver and in Frankfurt, priority boarding and other benefits. Air Canada's Frankfurt flights complement daily flights operated from Vancouver by Star Alliance partner Lufthansa.

Flight From To Depart Arrive AC840 Vancouver (YVR) Frankfurt (FRA) 12:25 07:05 (+1 day) AC841 Frankfurt (FRA) Vancouver (YVR) 10:00 10:55

Next summer, Air Canada will operate to Frankfurt from five points across Canada: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Vancouver-London Gatwick flights

Air Canada's Vancouver-London Gatwick service will be operated by Air Canada Rouge with Boeing 767-300 ER aircraft featuring premium and economy cabins. Flights are timed to optimize connectivity to and from flights within BC and the Pacific North West at Air Canada's Vancouver hub. All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access in Vancouver, priority boarding and other benefits.

Flight From To Depart Arrive 16:45 AC1934 Vancouver (YVR) London Gatwick (LGW) Tue, Thur, Sat. 10:25 (+1 day) 12:00 AC1935 London Gatwick (LGW) Vancouver (YVR) Tue, Thur, Sat. 14:10

Next summer, Air Canada Rouge will operate to London Gatwick from two points across Canada: Vancouver and Toronto.

Air Canada's ongoing international expansion this year has included the recent launch of Vancouver-Delhi, Vancouver-Brisbane, Vancouver-Dublin, Toronto-Seoul, Toronto-London Gatwick, Toronto-Prague, Toronto-Budapest, Toronto-Warsaw, Toronto-Glasgow, Montreal-Casablanca and Montreal-Lyon.

In 2017, the airline will launch new international services between Vancouver-Taipei, Vancouver-Nagoya, Vancouver-Frankfurt, Vancouver-London Gatwick, Toronto-Mumbai, Toronto-Berlin, Montreal-Shanghai, Montreal-Algiers and Montreal-Marseille.

Last year, Air Canada launched new international services between Vancouver-Osaka, Toronto-Delhi, Toronto-Amsterdam, Toronto-Dubai, Montreal-Venice and Montreal-Mexico City.

