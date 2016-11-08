EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ AG: supplement to the buyback program

Graz, November 8, 2016. ANDRITZ AG announces the following as a supplement to the publication of April 13, 2016: The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG resolved to make use of the authorization pursuant to the resolution by the 109th Annual General Meeting of the company on March 30, 2016, to buy back shares pursuant to § 65(1), line 8 AktG. This resolution authorizes the Executive Board to purchase a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital of ANDRITZ AG including the shares the company has already acquired by purchase.

Date of the authorization resolution by the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 65 (1), line 8 AktG: March 30, 2016

Date and form of publication of the authorization resolution: March 30, 2016 via "euro adhoc" and on the company's website at www.andritz.com

Start and expected duration of the buy-back program: November 11, 2016 until September 30, 2018

Type of shares to which the buy-back program refers: ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued to bearers

Intended volume (number of shares) of the buy-back program: Up to 2,000,000 company shares issued to bearers, which is equal to 1.92 percent of the company's share capital

Lowest and highest amount to be paid per share: The lowest amount to be paid in the buy-back must not be less than the respective amount represented by each share in the capital stock, and the highest amount to be paid in the buy-back must not exceed 10 percent of the average, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days.

Form of buy-back: Purchase through the Stock Exchange, with no takeover offer being submitted on the occasion of the buy-back

Purpose of buy-back: Use of treasury shares for purposes pursuant to the authorization resolution by the Annual General Meeting on March 30, 2016, in particular the improvement of supply and demand for the ANDRITZ share on the Vienna Stock Exchange, however excluding trading of treasury shares for the purpose of profit-making. No shares will be cancelled on the occasion of the buy-back program. The company reserves the right to also use the purchased treasury shares for the purpose of a stock option program for employees, senior executives, and members of the Executive or Supervisory Boards of the company or one of its associated companies if necessary; in this case, the issuer will disclose without delay the number and distribution of the stock options to be granted pursuant to § 6 (1) of the Austrian Publication Ordinance. Furthermore, the company reserves the right to use purchased treasury shares for acquisition of companies, workshops, parts thereof, or company stakes. The company reserves the right to sell purchased treasury shares again through the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Possible effects of the buy-back program on the listing of the issuing company: None

Extent of the current stock options within the time period of the stock options granted or planned under § 65 (1), line 8 AktG as part of stock option plans for managers or members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of the issuing company: In the event of purchased treasury shares being issued, the issuing company will disclose the extent of the stock options without delay pursuant to § 6 (1) of the Austrian Publication Ordinance.

Notice pursuant to § 5 (4) of the Austrian Publication Ordinance 2002: The details on the transactions conducted as part of this buy-back to be published pursuant to § 7 of the Austrian Publication Ordinance and any changes to be published pursuant to § 6 of the Austrian Publication Ordinance will be published on the ANDRITZ AG website www.andritz.com.

The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG

Press release for download The press release is available for download at the ANDRITZ web site: www.andritz.com/news.

The ANDRITZ GROUP ANDRITZ is a globally leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metalworking and steel industries, and for solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. The publicly listed technology Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria, and has a staff of approximately 25,500 employees. ANDRITZ operates over 250 sites worldwide.

