EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Semperit issues Corporate Schuldschein Loans of more than EUR 140 million

The publicly listed Semperit Group successfully issued Corporate Schuldschein Loans totalling more than EUR 140 million. The issuance in three foreign currencies is the largest capital market transaction in the history of the rubber-producing group. The placement volume originally targeted by Semperit was increased significantly due to good national and international investor demand. The pricing of the Corporate Schuldschein Loans were at the lower end of the notified range.

The Corporate Schuldschein Loans cover three foreign currency tranches (US dollar, Polish zloty and Czech crown) with maturities of 3, 5 and 7 years and further optimises the financial structure. The funds are used among other things to re-finance existing financial liabilities and to ensure further expansion of production sites.

"For several years, Corporate Schuldschein Loans have been an integral part of our financing strategy. By issuing them in foreign currencies for the first time, we are able to secure our funding on attractive terms in currencies of important procurement, production and sales markets. In doing so, Semperit utilises the favourable capital market environment in order to diversify its financing in the long term," says Johannes Schmidt-Schultes, CFO of Semperit.

company: Semperit AG Holding Modecenterstrasse 22 A-1030 Wien phone: +43 1 79 777-210 FAX: +43 1 79 777-602 WWW: www.semperitgroup.com sector: Synthetics & Plastics ISIN: AT0000785555

indexes: WBI, ATX Prime, ViDX, Prime Market, ATX GP

stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English

