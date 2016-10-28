EANS-News: PI Power International Limited / Annual General Meeting Unanimously Approves All Resolutions

Jersey/Vienna, October 28, 2016 - All proposed resolutions on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PI ower International Limited (in liquidation) held yesterday, in Jersey, were unanimously approved.

As the Articles of Association of PI require that each director shall retire at each AGM, the current Board of Directors put themselves forward for re-election. James Shinehouse, Richard Boléat, George Baird and Murdoch McKillop were re- elected as directors of PI. James Shinehouse was also re-elected to the position of Managing Director of PI.

In addition, the AGM also approved PI's annual accounts, the directors' report and the auditor's report for the period January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015. Grant Thornton Unitreu Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungs-GmbH, Vienna, was once again appointed as auditor to the Company.

Further information on PI Power International Limited (in liquidation) is available at: www.powerinterntional.eu

