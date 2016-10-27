bioLytical Participates in Glasgow HIV Drug Therapy Congress

Richmond, British Columbia (ots/PRNewswire) - bioLytical Laboratories, a world leader in rapid infectious disease tests, is proud to have participated in the HIV Drug Therapy Congress (http://hivglasgow.org/) which just wrapped up in Glasgow.

This annual Congress brought together key opinion leaders, global HIV/AIDS programme directors, researchers, physicians, community health representatives, industry and other stakeholders to share developments and new ideas in HIV treatment and prevention. The focus was on ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic, and perspectives from all sectors in this global effort, including developing world participants, pediatric treatment specialists, and innovative testing program leaders were openly featured at this Congress.

The rise of self-testing as a recognized HIV testing strategy in low and middle income countries is important in achieving the UNAIDS 90-90-90 (http://www.unaids.org/en/resources/documents/2014/90-90-90) program goals. bioLytical is a leader in the emergence of HIV self-testing and participated in active discussions with stakeholders in public and private sectors, along with global donor programmes, while at the Glasgow Congress.

"We are extremely pleased to see the widespread and growing acceptance of HIV self-testing as a revolutionary new concept in reaching key populations." says bioLytical's Chief Technical Officer, Rick Galli. "We are proud to be introducing the INSTI HIV Self Test

(http://www.insti-hivselftest.com/) next month in Europe and Sub

Saharan Africa. We believe it will play an important role in identifying previously undiagnosed individuals and facilitating linkage to care."

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of rapid, point of care in vitro medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI technology platform. With a world-wide footprint of regulatory approvals including US FDA approval, Health Canada approval and CE mark, bioLytical markets and sells its INSTI HIV test globally and INSTI HIV/Syphilis Multiplex test in Europe. The INSTI product line provides highly accurate test results in 60 seconds or less, far faster than the 15-20 minutes required for competitors' tests based on lateral flow technology. bioLytical has an active R&D program with a pipeline that includes tests for diseases such as Zika, Hepatitis C and Ebola, among others. The company also provides contract services to adapt the INSTI platform to meet custom functional and technical diagnostic testing requirements. For more information, please visit http://www.biolytical.com.

