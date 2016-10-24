EANS-News: ams AG / Publication of the third quarter results is delayed by approx. two hours due to technical issues

Premstaetten, Austria (24 October 2016) -

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide

manufacturer of high performance sensor and analog solutions, regrets to announce that the publication of the third quarter results is delayed by approx. two hours due to technical issues

