Optosecurity Launches New Remote Screening Software Suite

Québec City (ots/PRNewswire) - Optosecurity launches its new remote screening solution eVolution, addressing an unmet need in the aviation security industry.

Otherwise called centralized image processing, or multiplexing, remote screening improves the operational efficiency of security checkpoints as it provides airports with improved performance and flexibility. Already deployed on over one hundred and fifty aviation checkpoint security lanes around the world, Optosecurity's innovative technology has proven its efficiency with eVolution's premium counterpart eVelocity, which helped multiple airports significantly reduce operational costs, increase passenger throughput, and improve security. The new entry level solution is more than welcomed in today's aviation industry as pressure continues to grow worldwide to comply with security requirements and ensure customer satisfaction whilst passenger traffic is swelling and facilities are reaching full capacity.

Progress is now within reach thanks to eVolution. "We wanted to provide an affordable option for smaller airports and for employee screening that could help save money while reducing the insider collusion threats and increasing security overall. I believe eVolution does just that," said CEO Tim Matthews. Targeting airports with lower passenger volume as well as staff screening at all airports, the software will provide its customers with a remote screening solution tailored to their needs and context.

About Optosecurity Inc. - Headquartered in Canada, Optosecurity Inc. is a leader in operational efficiency and threat detection for checkpoint security in airports and other critical infrastructures. Optosecurity's eVelocity software suite is the first in the world to enable centralized remote screening of hand luggage, redefining airport security paradigms and economics, demonstrating proven savings and productivity enhancements. Optosecurity's automated threat detection software also enables liquid explosives detection in a cost-efficient way and is certified by European civil aviation authorities.

