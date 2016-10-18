EANS-Adhoc: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Termination of the current share-buyback program

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Buybacks 18.10.2016

The management board of C-QUADRAT Investment AG (ISIN AT0000613005) has decided today to terminate the running share-buyback program, which was originally planned to end on October 31, 2017, prematurely as of today, due to the changed conditions after completion of the takeover procedure.

The following information is provided pursuant to § 7 (4) of the Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2002 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2002):

No shares have been bought back under the terminated share buyback program. Currently, C-QUADRAT Investment AG does not own any treasury shares.

end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG Schottenfeldgasse 20 A-1070 Wien phone: +43 1 515 66-0 FAX: +43 1 515 66-159 mail: c-quadrat @ investmentfonds.at WWW: www.c-quadrat.com

sector: Financial & Business Services

ISIN: AT0000613005 indexes: Standard Market Auction

stockmarkets: official market: Frankfurt, Wien language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/3309/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail: a.wimmer @ investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com