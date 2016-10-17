EANS-DD: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement
Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:
Person, triggering the disclosure:
Name: Cubic (London) Limited (Legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Reason for the disclosure requirement:
Reason: Legal person, company or institution closely associated Relationship:
To a person performing managerial responsibilities
Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement:
Name: Alexander Schütz, Thomas Rieß Position: Member of a managing board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer subject to the publication requirement:
LEI:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Details of the transaction:
Description of financial instrument: Shares ISIN: AT0000613005 Type of transaction: Purchase/Mandatory Takeover Offer
Date: 2016-10-12 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 60 | 212248 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 212248 Total price traded: 12734880 Avg. price traded: 60 Place: Vienna
Explanation: Settlement within ten banking days
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG Schottenfeldgasse 20 A-1070 Wien phone: +43 1 515 66-0 FAX: +43 1 515 66-159 mail: c-quadrat@investmentfonds.at WWW: www.c-quadrat.com
sector: Financial & Business Services
ISIN: AT0000613005 indexes: Standard Market Auction
stockmarkets: official market: Frankfurt, Wien language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/3309/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Andreas Wimmer
Schottenfeldgasse 20
A-1070 Vienna
Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316
E-Mail: a.wimmer@investmentfonds.at
www.c-quadrat.com