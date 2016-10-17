EANS-DD: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: Cubic (London) Limited (Legal person)

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Legal person, company or institution closely associated Relationship:

To a person performing managerial responsibilities

Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement:

Name: Alexander Schütz, Thomas Rieß Position: Member of a managing board

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

LEI:

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: Shares ISIN: AT0000613005 Type of transaction: Purchase/Mandatory Takeover Offer

Date: 2016-10-12 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 60 | 212248 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 212248 Total price traded: 12734880 Avg. price traded: 60 Place: Vienna

Explanation: Settlement within ten banking days

issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG Schottenfeldgasse 20 A-1070 Wien phone: +43 1 515 66-0 FAX: +43 1 515 66-159 mail: c-quadrat @ investmentfonds.at WWW: www.c-quadrat.com

sector: Financial & Business Services

ISIN: AT0000613005 indexes: Standard Market Auction

stockmarkets: official market: Frankfurt, Wien language: English

Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail: a.wimmer @ investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com