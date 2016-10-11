EANS-Voting Rights: Telekom Austria AG / Publication of an Announcement according to art. 93 BörseG with the objective of Europe-web publication

Person/company obliged to make the notification:

Name: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Place: Frankfurt State: Germany 1. Issuer: Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft City: Frankfurt Country: Germany 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 6.10.2016 6. Total positions ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through | |Total numberof| | |rights attached|financial/other|Totalof both in|voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | % (7.A + 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|_______________|______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | 3.99 % | 2.56 % | 6.55 % | 664,500,000 | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation: ______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | ISIN Code | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |_____________|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)_| |AT0000720008_|_____26,540,763|_______________|_________3.99_%|________________| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________26,540,763___________|_____________3.99_%_____________| ____________________________________________________________________________ |B_1:_Financial_/_Other_Instruments_pursuant_to_Sec._91a_para.1_No._1_BörseG_| | | | | Number of | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| voting | % of voting | | instrument | | |rights that may| rights | | | | | be | | | | | |acquired if the| | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |____________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|_______________| |Right To |NA |NA | 469,636| 0.07 %| |Recall______|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |Exchangeable|04-Aug-2023 |NA | 915,015| 0.14 %| |Bond________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|______1,384,651|_________0.21_%| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B_2:_Financial_/_Other_Instruments_pursuant_to_Sec._91a_para.1_No._3_BörseG___| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|_____________| |Put_Option_|07-Aug-2023_|07-Aug-2023|____Cash_____|___15,278,391|_______2.30_%| |Swaps______|08-Aug-2023_|NA_________|____Cash_____|______330,600|_______0.05_%| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|___15,608,991|_______2.35_%| 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

