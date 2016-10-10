EANS-DD: RHI AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: Gorbach Consulting e.U. (Legal person)

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Legal person, company or institution closely associated Relationship:

To a person performing managerial responsibilities

Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement:

Name: Hubert Gorbach

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

LEI: 529900JWKKH76KJIRP66

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: Aktien

ISIN: AT0000676903 Type of transaction: sales Date: 2016-10-07 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 20,9 | 152 | _____________________________________________ | 20,9 | 124 | _____________________________________________ | 20,9 | 250 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 526 Total price traded: 10993,4 Avg. price traded: 20,9

Place: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO Explanation:

