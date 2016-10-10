EANS-DD: RHI AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:
Person, triggering the disclosure:
Name: Gorbach Consulting e.U. (Legal person)
Reason for the disclosure requirement:
Reason: Legal person, company or institution closely associated Relationship:
To a person performing managerial responsibilities
Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement:
Name: Hubert Gorbach
Issuer subject to the publication requirement:
LEI: 529900JWKKH76KJIRP66
Details of the transaction:
Description of financial instrument: Aktien
ISIN: AT0000676903 Type of transaction: sales Date: 2016-10-07 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 20,9 | 152 | _____________________________________________ | 20,9 | 124 | _____________________________________________ | 20,9 | 250 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 526 Total price traded: 10993,4 Avg. price traded: 20,9
Place: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO Explanation:
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: RHI AG Wienerbergstrasse 9 A-1100 Wien phone: +43 (0)50213-6676 FAX: +43 (0)50213-6130 mail: rhi@rhi-ag.com WWW: http://www.rhi-ag.com sector: Refractories ISIN: AT0000676903 indexes: ATX Prime, ATX stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1644/aom
