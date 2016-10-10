TJP ADVISORY & MANAGEMENT SERVICES GMBH AND M&A INTERNATIONAL INC. MEMBERS CREATE OAKLINS, A NEW GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP

Vienna (OTS) - Today, TJP Advisory & Management Services GmbH and members of the worldwide M&A International organization announce the creation of a new global player: Oaklins. As a result, TJP Advisory & Management Services GmbH now becomes Oaklins Austria.

Oaklins will be one of the largest and most experienced global mid-market M&A and corporate finance advisory firms, with a strong industry focus across 14 sectors and 60 offices in all the main financial centers of the world. Through the new international structure, Oaklins is able to advise private shareholders, financial investors and corporate clients on larger and more complex deals, providing better results for our clients.

Oaklins’ industry-specific, cross-border deal teams will leverage the vast experience of 700 M&A professionals worldwide. Local teams will be strengthened with global specialists for every deal assignment. New global IT systems have been rolled out to provide seamless global cooperation and the sharing of sector expertise, market intelligence and valuation trends. 14 dedicated sector research teams will support further growth for Oaklins as a strong global financial advisory firm in the mid-market over the coming years.

Florian von Alten, a Partner at Oaklins Germany and President of Oaklins International adds: “We are very pleased M&A International is taking this important step forward by establishing Oaklins as a strong global firm. Clients nowadays want their financial advisors to be capable of accessing buyers and sellers in every corner of the world. From today, we will bring the close relationships formed through our local offices to the world stage, making Oaklins an integrated independent global M&A advisory firm with a strong focus on industry sector expertise.”

Thomas Jungreithmeir, one of the Oaklins Initiators and Managing Partner of Oaklins Austria – formerly TJP Advisory & Management Services GmbH – echoes this sentiment: “Our Austrian and international clients will hugely benefit from the creation of Oaklins because of our fortified focus on industry sector expertise and our increased global reach. From now on, all our deal teams will be strengthened by global industry experts.”

Background

Oaklins is the outcome of over 30 years of cooperation between the senior professionals of the former M&A International organization. This longstanding collaboration is a key differentiator compared to many of our competitors. Closing transactions with Oaklins is seamless. In the last five years, Oaklins’ member firms have closed 1,500 deals, of which over 50% were cross-border. According to Thomson Reuters’ data, last year, Oaklins – formerly M&A International Inc. – ranked No 6 worldwide in the number of mid-market deals up to US$500 million.

About Oaklins Austria

As one of the leading M&A advisory firms in Austria and part of the TJP Group we have successfully closed more than 50 national and international transactions since 2010. By merging into Oaklins, the world's most experienced M&A mid-market advisory firm, our clients now have access to worldwide advisory expertise. Our network consists of over 700 M&A professionals in 40 countries, who internationally cooperate in dedicated industry teams. In addition to Corporate Finance services, the TJP Group offers tax, audit and forensic advisory services, restructuring, strategic and organizational consulting, fiduciary services, as well as human resources management. For further information, please refer to: www.tjp.at

About Oaklins

Oaklins is the world’s most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 700 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 40 countries worldwide. We have closed over 1,500 transactions in the past five years. www.oaklins.com

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12513/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For further information please contact:

Susan Jandl

Director

Tel.: +43 1 890 3032

Email: s.jandl @ at.oaklins.com