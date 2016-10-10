Helsinn Group Introduces Helsinn Investment Fund

Lugano, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Helsinn Group creates new investment fund in 40th anniversary year

The new fund will focus on supporting early-stage investment opportunities in areas of high unmet patient need Helsinn, the Swiss Pharmaceutical Group focused on building quality cancer care, today introduces Helsinn Investment Fund S.A. ("the Fund"), a fund focused on early-stage investment opportunities in areas of high unmet patient need. With an initial investment commitment of three years, followed by up to five years via follow-on rounds, the fund will have a total commitment of $50 million. The Helsinn Investment Fund is incorporated in Luxembourg and fully owned by the Helsinn Group. In the Group's 40th year of operations, Helsinn has launched this fund applying its fundamental core values of quality, integrity and respect, and drawing on 40 years' expertise in research and development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates in cancer care, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. The Fund aims to help companies working across a range of areas in healthcare to develop early-stage technologies into commercial solutions that will impact health-related quality of life of patients. The Fund plans to make select investments in companies with early stage technologies and assets in a range of areas including cancer therapeutics and diagnostics, cancer supportive care, metabolic and gastrointestinal disorders, and dermatology conditions, across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and food supplements. Through the Fund, Helsinn will invest directly in 10 to 15 companies, providing scientific and clinical strategy guidance, operational and board support alongside ongoing investment. The Fund will focus on companies with strong science and technology which have achieved at least preclinical proof of concept, and ideally with clinical data. Before committing to an investment, the Fund performs stringent due diligence and expects the highest standards from experienced management teams, realistic development plans and a clear go-to-market strategy. Underpinned by clear value propositions, the Fund is confident of achieving positive financial returns. To date, the Fund has made investments in companies including Mei Pharma Inc., US, OncoResponse Inc, US, QuantuMDx UK. The Fund will be steered by a highly experienced Board of Directors including Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Luigi Caletti, Financial Advisor of Helsinn Group, Dr Francesco Granata, Consultant, Senior Advisor at Warburg Pincus International LLC and Chairman of Circassia Plc and Betty Prudhomme, Senior Vice President, Tax Department, SGG Luxembourg. Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: "Early stage medical innovation is the lifeblood of our industry and the future for patient care. Without critical early financial support, promising businesses cannot advance this innovation towards commercialisation. "We've created Helsinn Investment Fund to help support these companies. Helsinn's 40 years' experience working to improve the daily lives of people affected by a range of chronic diseases has shown us how much we depend on innovation. We look forward to announcing future investments as we build the portfolio." The Investment Advisory team will be led by Riccardo Braglia MBA and Luigi Caletti MAA, and managed by Roberto De Ponti Pharm. D., Dr. Francesco Granata M.D., Hanna E. Kleczkowska, Ph.D., and Sandra van Essche, J.D., as well as Karin Hehenberger, M.D., Ph.D. The company has applied to register as SICAR in Luxembourg under the supervision of the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). About Helsinn Investment Fund The Helsinn Investment Fund is focused on early-stage investment opportunities in areas of high unmet patient need. Backed by the Helsinn Group, and guided by Helsinn's core values of quality, integrity and respect, Helsinn Investment Fund aims to help companies with innovative technologies to transform new ideas into commercial solutions with the potential to impact health-related quality of life of patients. The investment fund selects companies with technologies in a range of areas including cancer therapeutics and diagnostics, cancer supportive care, metabolic and gastrointestinal disorders, and dermatology conditions. For more information, visit http://www.helsinninvestmentfund.com About Helsinn Group Helsinn is a privately owned cancer supportive care pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed products and a broad development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality, through a unique integrated licensing business model working with long standing partners in pharmaceutical, medical device and dietary supplement. Helsinn is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Ireland and the US (Helsinn Therapeutics), a representative office in China, as well as a product presence in about 90 countries globally. For more information, please visit http://www.helsinn.com.

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/PR56585/aom

