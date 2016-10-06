EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: GAZIT GAIA LTD., a private limited company incorporated in Jersey (Legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Legal person, company or institution closely associated Relationship:

To a person performing managerial responsibilities

Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement:

Name: Chaim Katzman Position: Andere: Non-Executive Director and Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

LEI: 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: Shares

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 Type of transaction: purchase Date: 2016-10-05 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | EUR 3.863 per share | 290,000 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 290,000 Total price traded: EUR 1,120,270 Avg. price traded: EUR 3.863 per share

Place: Outside a Trading Venue Explanation:

