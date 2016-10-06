Patent Trial and Appeal Board Upholds the Validity of LIALDA® Patent

Lexington, Massachusetts (ots/PRNewswire) - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announced today that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has issued their decision upholding the validity of U.S. Patent No. 6,773,720, related to Shire's LIALDA® (mesalamine) product.

The petition seeking to institute inter partes review (IPR) was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in April of 2015 by the Coalition For Affordable Drugs (CFAD) II L.L.C. Fund. The PTAB found that the patent was valid in light of the challenges put forward by the petitioner.

Shire is pleased with the decision and will continue to vigorously defend its patents to protect the innovation and value Shire products bring to patients.

LIALDA remains the only once-daily mesalamine product indicated for both the induction of remission of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis and for the maintenance of remission of UC. There have not been any approvals of generic versions of LIALDA.

Indication

Lialda is a prescription medication approved for the induction of remission in patients with active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (UC) and for the maintenance of remission of UC.

Important Safety Information

Do not take Lialda (mesalamine) if you are allergic to salicylates, such as aspirin, or medications that contain aspirin; aminosalicylates; mesalamine; or any other ingredients in Lialda.

Tell your doctor if you:

have or have had kidney problems. Kidney problems have been reported with medications that contain mesalamine, such as Lialda. Your doctor may check to see how your kidneys are working before starting Lialda and periodically while taking Lialda.

have symptoms including cramping, stomach ache, bloody diarrhea, fever, headache, and rash. Medications that contain mesalamine, such as Lialda, have been associated with a condition that may be hard to tell apart from a UC flare. Call your doctor right away if you have any of these symptoms. He or she may tell you to stop taking Lialda.

are allergic to sulfasalazine, as you may also be allergic to Lialda or medications that contain mesalamine.

have or have had heart-related allergic reactions, such as inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or the lining of the heart (pericarditis). These reactions have been seen in patients taking Lialda or medications that contain mesalamine. Your chance of having these types of reactions may increase when taking Lialda.

have or have had liver problems. Problems with liver function have been reported in patients who have or have had liver problems and were taking medications that contain mesalamine, such as Lialda.

have a stomach blockage. It may take longer for Lialda to start working.

The most common side effects reported in clinical studies of Lialda were:

ulcerative colitis

headache

passing gas

abnormal liver function test results

stomach ache

In clinical studies of Lialda, inflammation of the pancreas also occurred. If this happens to you, your doctor may tell you to stop taking Lialda.

Other side effects may occur.

Before starting Lialda, tell your doctor about all medications you are taking, including:

non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and naproxen. Taking these medications with Lialda may increase your chance of kidney problems.

azathioprine and 6-mercaptopurine. Taking these medications with Lialda may increase your chance of blood disorders.

Please see Full Prescribing Information

(http://pi.shirecontent.com/?product=LIALDA&country=USA&language=ENG)

for Lialda (mesalamine)

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit http://www.FDA.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

http://www.shire.com

