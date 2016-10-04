Catherine Loubier Appointed Renault-Nissan Alliance Communication Global Director

Paris and Yokohama, Japan (ots/PRNewswire) - Effective October 4, 2016

The Renault-Nissan Alliance today announced the appointment of Catherine Loubier as Alliance Communication Global Director effective October 4, 2016. She will be based at Renault's headquarters in Boulogne, France and oversee a global team based at Renault and at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140130/666713-a )

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161004/414983 )

As the Alliance continues to take leadership on the world scene in the auto industry, her vast communications and strategic consulting expertise will be key. In her new role, Loubier will be responsible for Alliance communications globally, which aims to increase internal and external visibility and understanding of the Renault Nissan Alliance. Responsible for the Alliance communication strategy, she will oversee the CEO and the Alliance executives' communications. She will be responsible for the corporate narrative, media relations, events and sponsorships, reputation management and best practices. She will also be responsible for managing and creating synergies between the three communications functions (Renault, Nissan and the Alliance) in order to improve efficiency.

Catherine Loubier

Born in Montreal, Canada, Catherine Loubier started her career in 1996 in the private sector where she held different positions advising entrepreneurs and decision-makers in the financial, entertainment and energy sectors on communications and issues management. She joined the Canadian government in 2006 as Media Advance to the Prime Minister. She later acted as Director of Communications for the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada (2006-2010), for the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2008-2010), and Press Secretary and Spokeswoman to the Prime Minister of Canada (2015). As Senior Advisor for Quebec to the Prime Minister of Canada from 2013 to 2015, she dealt with highly strategic decisions and negotiated key agreements for relations between Quebec and the federal government. She more recently was Vice president, Strategic Counsel and Public Affairs in a leading Canadian public relations firm. She holds a BA and a Master in Political Science.

http://www.media.blog.alliance-renault-nissan.com/news/6034

Visit: http://blog.alliance-renault-nissan.com/

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/PR103018/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

BLANCA GARCIA

External Communications

Renault-Nissan Alliance Communications

Renault s.a.s

API : FR QLG R15 470 - 13-15 Quai Le-Gallo

92513 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex

France



Phone: +33 1 76 83 09 77



Mobile: +33 6 10 90 06 49



Email: blanca.garcia @ renault-nissan.com