EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Early Extension of Robert van de Kerkhof's Management Board Mandate at Lenzing AG

Lenzing, September 29, 2016 - In its meeting held on September 28, 2016, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG resolved to extend the Management Board mandate of Robert van de Kerkhof ahead of time. The new three-year contract for Robert van de Kerkhof, who as Chief Commercial Officer is responsible for the group's marketing and sales, will begin in January 2017. "Since he started working for Lenzing AG in May 2014, Robert van de Kerkhof has played a significant role in the successful repositioning of Lenzing as a premium supplier on the global fiber market. We are very pleased that he has agreed to continue with Lenzing for another term of office", says Hanno Bästlein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG on the occasion of van de Kerkhof's reappointment.

In addition to Robert van de Kerkhof, the Management Board of Lenzing AG consists of CEO Stefan Doboczky and CFO Thomas Obendrauf.

