EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of an Announcement according to art. 93 BörseG with the objective of Europe-web publication

Person/company obliged to make the notification:

Name: FMR LLC Place: Wilmington State: USA

On September 19, 2016 ANDRITZ AG was informed that certain subsidiaries of FMR LLC, Wilmington, USA, as shown on the table below, have holdings in ANDRITZ AG, which is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As of September 16, 2016, these subsidiaries held a total of 4.99% of ANDRITZ AG's share capital (104,000,000 shares).

Details to the stake-holdings as of September 16, 2016 ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | _ | | | % of voting |rights through | |Total_numberof| | |rights attached|financial/other|Totalof both in|voting rights | |_______________|___to_shares___|__instruments__|_______%_______|__of_issuer___| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | 4.99% | 0.00% | 4.99% | 104,000,000 | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 5.86% | 0.00% | 5.86% | | |_notification__|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________| Notified details of the resulting situation: ______________________________________________________________________________ |Voting_rights_attached_to_shares______________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights________| | ISIN Code | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |____________|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)|(Sec_91_BörseG)_|(Sec_92_BörseG)_| |AT0000730007|_______________|______5,197,487|________________|___________4.99%| |__SUBTOTAL__|___________5,197,487___________|______________4.99%______________|

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| |____1_____|FMR_LLC______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fidelity | | | | | | 2 |Management & | 1 | | | | | |Research | | | | | |__________|Company______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |____3_____|FMR_Co.,_Inc.|_____2_____|________4.38%|_____________|________4.38%| | |Fidelity | | | | | | 4 |Management & | 2 | | | | | |Research | | | | | |__________|(U.K.)_Inc.__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |FMR | | | | | | 5 |Investment | 4 | 0.00%| | 0.00%| | |Management | | | | | |__________|(UK)_Limited_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fidelity | | | | | | |Management & | | | | | | 6 |Research | 4 | 0.11%| | 0.11%| | |(Japan) | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 7 |FIAM Holdings| 1 | | | | |__________|Corp.________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fidelity | | | | | | |Institutional| | | | | | 8 |Asset | 7 | 0.14%| | 0.14%| | |Management | | | | | |__________|Trust_Company|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |____9_____|FIAM_LLC_____|_____7_____|________0.36%|_____________|________0.36%| | |Fidelity | | | | | | 10 |Management | 1 | 0.00%| | 0.00%| |__________|Trust_Company|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

