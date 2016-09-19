EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: OBERBANK AG (Legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Legal person, company or institution closely associated Relationship:

To a person performing managerial responsibilities

Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement:

Name: Franz Gasselsberger

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

LEI: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: AKTIE

ISIN: AT0000644505 Type of transaction: sales Date: 2016-09-16 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 104,70 | 224,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,75 | 1.470,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,80 | 76,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,85 | 569,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,90 | 1.752,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,95 | 2.235,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105 | 2.857,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,5 | 224,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,10 | 309,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,15 | 144,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,20 | 448,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,25 | 99,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,30 | 61,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,40 | 532,00 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 11.000,00 Total price traded: 1.154.586,90 Avg. price traded: 104,96245

Place: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO Explanation:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-A-4860 Lenzing phone: +43 7672-701-0 FAX: +43 7672-96301 mail: office @ lenzing.com WWW: http://www.lenzing.com sector: Chemicals ISIN: AT0000644505 indexes: WBI, ATX, Prime Market stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Lenzing AG

Mag. Waltraud Kaserer

Tel.: +43 (0) 7672-701-2713

Fax: +43 (0) 07672-96301

mail to:w.kaserer@lenzing.com