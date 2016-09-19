EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement
Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:
Person, triggering the disclosure:
Name: OBERBANK AG (Legal person)
Reason for the disclosure requirement:
Reason: Legal person, company or institution closely associated Relationship:
To a person performing managerial responsibilities
Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement:
Name: Franz Gasselsberger
Issuer subject to the publication requirement:
LEI: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
Details of the transaction:
Description of financial instrument: AKTIE
ISIN: AT0000644505 Type of transaction: sales Date: 2016-09-16 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 104,70 | 224,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,75 | 1.470,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,80 | 76,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,85 | 569,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,90 | 1.752,00 | _____________________________________________ | 104,95 | 2.235,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105 | 2.857,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,5 | 224,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,10 | 309,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,15 | 144,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,20 | 448,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,25 | 99,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,30 | 61,00 | _____________________________________________ | 105,40 | 532,00 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 11.000,00 Total price traded: 1.154.586,90 Avg. price traded: 104,96245
Place: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO Explanation:
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-A-4860 Lenzing phone: +43 7672-701-0 FAX: +43 7672-96301 mail: office@lenzing.com WWW: http://www.lenzing.com sector: Chemicals ISIN: AT0000644505 indexes: WBI, ATX, Prime Market stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom
