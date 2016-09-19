EANS-DD: Best in Parking - Konzernfinanzierungs GmbH / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: Best in Parking - Konzernfinanzierungs GmbH (Legal person)

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Legal person, company or institution closely associated Relationship:

To a person performing managerial responsibilities

Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement:

Name: Johann Breiteneder Position: Andere: Managing Director of Best in Parking -

Konzernfinanzierungs GmbH

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

LEI:

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: corporate bond

ISIN: AT0000A1HQ07 Type of transaction: sales Date: 2016-09-16 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 102% | 30.000 EUR Nominale | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 30.000 EUR Nominale Total price traded: 30.600 EUR Avg. price traded: 102,00 EUR

Place: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO Explanation:

issuer: Best in Parking - Konzernfinanzierungs GmbH

