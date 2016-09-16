NovoRapid® receives positive CHMP opinion for extended use in children as young as one year old

Novo Nordisk today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, CHMP, has adopted a positive opinion to extend the use of NovoRapid® (insulin aspart) in the European Union for children with diabetes from as young as one year old.

Europe has the highest number of children with type 1 diabetes with approximately 140,000 cases and evidence shows that children are continually being diagnosed at younger ages[1]. The clinical needs of young children with type 1 diabetes vary during growth and development. This may present challenges to clinicians who need to find an appropriate treatment regimen that maintains adequate metabolic control while avoiding the unnecessary risk of hypoglycaemia[2],[3].

"Up to now there has not been an approved fast-acting mealtime insulin for children with diabetes as young as one year old," says Professor Thomas Danne, Auf der Bult Children's Hospital, Hannover, Germany. "NovoRapid® has a long, proven safety and efficacy profile for the treatment of diabetes in adults, adolescents and children. The positive CHMP opinion for the extended use of NovoRapid® in children from the age of one year old means that once the European Commission approves this label extension, clinicians may soon have access to a well-trusted mealtime insulin to help manage this patient group."

The CHMP recommendation for expanded use of NovoRapid® in children aged one year and above is based on the BEGIN YOUNG 1 and BOOST T1D Paediatric trials, which investigated the efficacy and safety of insulin degludec and insulin degludec/insulin aspart respectively[3],[4]. In both studies, the comparator was insulin detemir.

The trial outcomes showed similar glycaemic control in terms of reducing HbA1c either between treatment groups or between age groups[3],[4]. Data also showed that NovoRapid® was well-tolerated in children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes, including those as young as one year old[3],[4].

The positive CHMP opinion will be sent to the European Commission (EC) for a final regulatory decision. The positive CHMP opinion will be sent to the EC for final regulatory decision, expected within two months.

About NovoRapid®

NovoRapid® (insulin aspart) is a mealtime insulin analogue indicated for the treatment of diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged two years old and above[5],[6]. NovoRapid® can be used in pregnancy. NovoRapid® has been available for use in Europe since 1999 and has been launched in more than 120 countries.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: haemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,300 people in 75 countries and markets its products in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com (http://www.novonordisk.com/), Facebook

(http://www.facebook.com/novonordisk), Twitter

(http://www.twitter.com/novonordisk), LinkedIn

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/novo-nordisk), YouTube

(http://www.youtube.com/novonordisk)

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are legally protected.

